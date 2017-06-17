|
Hunter Hayes Surprises Lyft Passengers
.
(Radio.com) Country star Hunter Hayes had fun last weekend at CMA Fest surprising fans that were headed to his soundcheck and it has all been shared via online video footage. The clip was shot in a "Carpool Karaoke" style format, and shows a Lyft driver chatting with passengers, then picking up an "extra guest" on the way to the venue. That surprise rider was Hunter Hayes. The destination for the lucky guests, onstage, to watch the singer go through his soundcheck. Check out some behind the scenes footage of the surprise here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
