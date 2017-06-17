Jason Aldean's Wife Shares Pregnancy Photo With Other Country Wives

Brittany shared an image of herself beside Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren Akins and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's wife Hayley. The caption reads, "Future bandmates in these bellies! ðŸ¥"

Lauren is expecting a baby girl and is due in August. Meanwhile, Brittany will have a boy a few months later and Hayley will have a boy by the end of the year.

Is this photo revealing future stars of the country music industry? Check out the post here.