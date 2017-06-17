Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jason Aldean's Wife Shares Pregnancy Photo With Other Country Wives
06-17-2017
.
Jason Aldean

(Radio.com) The country music industry is booming with proposals, marriage and pregnancy announcements. Last weekend, Jason Aldean's wife Brittany shared a photo of herself alongside two other pregnant country music wives.

Brittany shared an image of herself beside Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren Akins and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's wife Hayley. The caption reads, "Future bandmates in these bellies! ðŸ¥"

Lauren is expecting a baby girl and is due in August. Meanwhile, Brittany will have a boy a few months later and Hayley will have a boy by the end of the year.

Is this photo revealing future stars of the country music industry? Check out the post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Jason Aldean Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jason Aldean T-shirts and Posters

More Jason Aldean News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Jason Aldean's Wife Shares Pregnancy Photo With Other Country Wives

Jason Aldean Reveals Baby's Gender In Social Media Video

Jason Aldean Releases 'They Don't Know' Music Video

Jason Aldean Reveals That His Wife Is Pregnant

Jason Aldean, Nickelback Lead National Concert Day

Jason Aldean Working On His Next Album

Jason Aldean Talks 'They Don't Know' Ahead Of ACM Awards

Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean Lead Gulf Coast Jam

Jason Aldean Already Working On Next Album

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley Others To Perform At ACM Awards


More Stories for Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Journey Would Love Steve Perry Reunion But Do Not Need It- Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour- Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'- more

Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour- Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'- more

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic As Special Tribute- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Knighted By Demark- Slipknot's Next Album Timing Revealed By Corey Taylor- FFDP- more

Page Too:
Katy Perry Wrote A Song About Suicide- Demi Lovato Guests On Jax Jones' New Single 'Instruction'- Lil Wayne Continues Feud With Birdman- Lorde Performs New Song On TV- more

Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' Video Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory- Shania Twain Streaming New Single 'Life's About to Get Good'- Kendrick Lamar's 'DNA' Remixed- more

Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video- Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'- Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud-Miranda Lee Richards- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Journey Would Love Steve Perry Reunion But Do Not Need It

Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour

Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'

Derek Trucks Reflects On His Last Visit With Gregg Allman

Queens Of The Stone Age Release New Song 'The Way You Used To Do'

Bob Dylan Nobel Prize Speech Sparks Controversy

Arcade Fire Tease New Track With 'Ritalin Cereal' Commercial

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Yoko Ono Gets Songwriting Credit For John Lennon's 'Imagine'

Neil Young Pulls The Plug Bridge School Benefit After 30 Years

Overkill And Crowbar Lead Metal Alliance Tour Lineup

Chuck Berry's 'Darlin' Video A Nostalgic Father's Day Tribute

Metallica Release 'Atlas, Rise' Live Video

Dave Grohl Reaches Out To Husband Of Fan Who Died Of Cancer

U2's The Edge Les Paul Spirit Award Ceremony Goes Online

Singled Out: Terry Ilous' Whole Lotta Love

• more

Page Too News Stories
Katy Perry Wrote A Song About Suicide

Demi Lovato Guests On Jax Jones' New Single 'Instruction'

Lil Wayne Continues Feud With Birdman

Lorde Performs New Song On 'Tonight Show'

DJ Khaled Explains How He Recruited Justin Bieber and Quavo

Gavin DeGraw Announces 'Raw' Tour

Niall Horan Takes Up Jimmy Fallon Instant Song Challange

Haim Issue Warnign About Rawking Too Hard To Prince

Drake Continues Showing His Love Of Sade With Another Tattoo

Pharrells' Streams 'There's Something Special' from 'Despicable Me 3'

Foster The People Announce New Album 'Sacred Hearts Club'

Jason Aldean's Wife Shares Pregnancy Photo With Other Country Wives

Hunter Hayes Surprises Lyft Passengers

Annie Lennox Celebrates Sting's Polar Prize Win With Cover

Kodak Black Releases 'First Day Out' Video

Frank Ocean Continues His Bromance With Brad Pitt

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.