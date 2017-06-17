Lil Wayne Continues Feud With Birdman

"Tell Birdman to suck my d" Wayne yelled out before launching into a new track. Though it's unclear exactly when the video was filmed, the rapper was set to perform at Las Vegas' Drai's Nightclub this past Saturday (June 10), according to XXL.

The beef between the two began back in Dec. 2014, when Wayne condemned Birdman and Cash Money over social media for reportedly refusing to release his Tha Carter V record. Later, the Free Weezy Album rapper sued Birdman and his label for over $50 million. Read more here.