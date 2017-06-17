Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lil Wayne Continues Feud With Birdman
06-17-2017
.
Lil Wayne

(Radio.com) It looks like the feud between Lil Wayne and Birdman is alive and well. During a recent show, Weezy was caught on camera letting the crowd know his true feelings about the Cash Money CEO.

"Tell Birdman to suck my d" Wayne yelled out before launching into a new track. Though it's unclear exactly when the video was filmed, the rapper was set to perform at Las Vegas' Drai's Nightclub this past Saturday (June 10), according to XXL.

The beef between the two began back in Dec. 2014, when Wayne condemned Birdman and Cash Money over social media for reportedly refusing to release his Tha Carter V record. Later, the Free Weezy Album rapper sued Birdman and his label for over $50 million. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

