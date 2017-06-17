Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lorde Performs New Song On 'Tonight Show'
06-17-2017
.
Lorde

(Radio.com) Lorde is in full-on promotion mode for her new album Melodrama. The eccentric New Zealander is making rounds on the interview and talk show circuit, talking as candidly as she will about her life, revealing quirky tidbits and singing cuts from the record.
Earlier this week, she performed "Perfect Place" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and, well, it was pretty perfect. Dressed in a white T-shirt and a white jacket that seemed to have stalks of flowers attached to the back, Lorde looked slightly like an anemic peacock but delivered the song with passion and grace. She started off solo with a piano accompaniment, then performing with lush keyboards and backing vocalists and syncopated beats.

She also sat down with the talk show host, who asked her if she was, indeed, the architect of the onion rings review page on Instagram. She admitted that she was the culprit, but that it wasn't as much fun as she hoped it would be.

'It was fun for about 5 seconds," she said, then added, "I think they're underrated. They don't get enough credit for how delicious they are." Lorde also talked about the ups and downs of being famous, how she likes to write when no one else is around and her love for the Flame Diner. Bet they serve amazing onion rings. Watch Lorde perform "Perfect Place" and the interview clip here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Lorde News

Lorde Music
