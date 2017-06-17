Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Niall Horan Takes Up Jimmy Fallon Instant Song Challange
06-17-2017
.
Niall Horan

(Radio.com) Jimmy Fallon is well-known for encouraging celebrities on The Tonight Show to participate a series of challenging and silly games. This past Tuesday (June 13), Fallon invited former One Direction member Niall Horan to play the "Instant Song Challenge."

The show asked fans to send in song titles, so the two could draw out the titles randomly to improvise original songs. Some of these titles included "Quickly Clicky Pens," "Witness the Fitness" and "Stepping on Toes."

As expected, the two had a blast creating songs that sounded like everything from Metallica covers to folk classics. Watch the video and check out their posts here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

