Pharrells' Streams 'There's Something Special' from 'Despicable Me 3'
(Radio.com) Pharrell Williams has released a stream of his new track "There's Something Special" which is the second new and original track from "Despicable Me 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)." Williams had previous released a track called "Yellow Light" earlier this month from the soundtrack which features another of his songs along with hits from Michael Jackson and a-ha.. "There's Something Special" is a sweet lullaby that highlights Gru and Lucy's love for their three daughters throughout the film. The movie hits theaters June 30. Listen to the new track here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
