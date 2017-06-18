|
Coldplay Release New Song 'All I Can Think About Is You'
.
(Radio.com) Coldplay will return this summer with the release of Kaleidoscope, their thirteenth EP. Fans have already heard "Something Just Like This," their Chainsmokers collaboration that hit number three on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, they've released "All I Can Think About Is You," a meandering track that begins with a jam-band lack of urgency. By the final minute, Chris Martin and company have lifted the song to starry heights. After the band's recent dabblings in dance pop, fans will appreciate their return to something like "Classic Coldplay." Kaleidoscope drops in full on July 14. The lyric video is an animated journey from single-celled organisms to the vast expanse of the universe. Listen to "All I Can Think About Is You" and watch the video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
