Coldplay Release New Song 'All I Can Think About Is You'

Now, they've released "All I Can Think About Is You," a meandering track that begins with a jam-band lack of urgency. By the final minute, Chris Martin and company have lifted the song to starry heights. After the band's recent dabblings in dance pop, fans will appreciate their return to something like "Classic Coldplay."

Kaleidoscope drops in full on July 14. The lyric video is an animated journey from single-celled organisms to the vast expanse of the universe. Listen to "All I Can Think About Is You" and watch the video here.