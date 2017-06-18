DJ Khaled Wants To Collaborate With Eminem

Despite the voluble love from the rap community, Khaled says there's one rapper he still dreams of collaborating with: Eminem. "I never got a chance to work with Eminem," Khaled told Yahoo! News.

"I have tried before, but I'm gonna try again. But this time when I try again, I'm gonna make sure I have the right record. I don't think he's telling me no. I think I just gotta come with the right presentation." Watch his interview here.