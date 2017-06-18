Danny Elfman Composing 'Justice League' Score

The Justice League production timeline has been riddled with shakeups. Joss Whedon took over final stretch directing duties from Zack Snyder who is recovering from a family tragedy. And Elfman replaced composer Antonius Tom Holkenborg (a.k.a. Junkie XL) on the movie.

"As my mentor Hans Zimmer told me -- you haven't made it in Hollywood as a composer until you get replaced on a project. So I guess [I] finally graduated this week," Holkenborg said. Read more here.