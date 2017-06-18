Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lorde Reveals Writer In The Dark's Painful Inspiration
06-18-2017
.
Lorde

(Radio.com) Lorde's new album Melodrama is out now. In a new interview, the singer candidly discussed how her breakup from longtime boyfriend, James Lowe, influenced some of the album's darker tracks.

"Writer In The Dark," is a particularly emotional song which features the lyrics, "Stood on my chest and kept me down / Hated hearing my name on the lips of a crowd' Bet you rue the day you kissed a writer in the dark."

Lorde discussed the song, telling NME, "I think that when you do this, you have to find a way to live with yourself because it's not making no one feel anything. A handful of people will listen to this album and have it sort of get them [in the gut]."

"But it was important for me to say," she went on. "And I don't think that song is apologizing for it. It's more like, what did you think was going to happen? I was doing this before I met you and I'll be doing this after you're gone' I felt quite empowered." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

