Manchester Orchestra Announce U.S. Fall Tour

The U.S. tour leg is scheduled to kick off on September 5th in Orlando, FL at the House of Blues and will be concluding on October 7th in Atlanta, GA at The Tabernacle. They will be head to the UK and Europe for the next leg.



The band released their first single and music video "Gold" from their upcoming album last week. Directed by Mike Dempsey and Johnny Chew, the video features grainy, abstract footage and drawings. Check out the run of tour dates, and listen to "Gold" here.