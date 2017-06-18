Zac Brown Band Talk New Album 'Welcome Home'

The band announced the record earlier this year and promised a personal release. Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell), the record recalls the band's early beginnings with comparisons to the breakthrough album The Foundation.

"We decided to write the most personal record we'd ever written, about the things that matter the most to us, the struggles and the celebrations of life and our relationships with our families. That's where this began," frontman Zac Brown previously told USA Today.

This distinct direction can be heard on the album's lead single, "My Old Man," where Brown sings of hoping to bestow the lessons he's learned from his father onto his son.

"Family Table," meanwhile, showcases the moments captured together with loved ones around the dinner table. Another track, the poignant '2 Places at 1 Time," tells the tale of the often difficult task of juggling life on the road with spending quality time with one's family. Read more here.