Bruno Mars Celebrates End Of European Tour With Video

"Because I'm dramatic and I always gotta do extras," he wrote. "Heres a little video I made narrated by my friends Boyz II Men. Dedicated to all the Hooligans that showed up to the 24k Magic European Tour."

Mars lifts the lid on his road life--which involves video games, clubs and greeting fans. In one post, Mars is pictured standing in front of all European dates with the caption: "We did it!" See Bruno's fond recollection here.