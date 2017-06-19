|
Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show For Tilburg Fans
.
Five Finger Death Punch will be making things right for fans that attended their disastrous show in Tilburg, Netherlands last week which lead frontman Ivan Moody to drop off their current tour. The band announced that they will be returning to the same venue (013) on Monday (June 19th) to play a free concert for "any ticket holders from the now infamous 013 performance a week prior." Guitarist Zoltan Bathory had the following to say, "Last Monday's show was an avalanche of events largely out of our control. We could sit here all day and apologize but our fans in the Netherlands deserve better than that. "They've stuck with us all these years and helped get us to where we are today. So, we managed to re-route our tour and come back to Tilburg and play a free show on our day off - because actions speak louder than words." The band announced last week that Bad Wolves' Tommy Vext would be stepping in to take over vocal duties for Moody for the remaining dates of their European tour as Ivan deals with his "struggles with substance abuse". Find more details about the special show here.
