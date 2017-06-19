Gene Simmons Trying To Trademark 'Devil Horns' Hand Gesture

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 67-year-old KISS bassist filed the request on June 9 over ownership of the gesture for "entertainment, namely, live performances by a musical artist; personal appearances by a musical artist."

The trademark request defines it as "a hand gesture with the index and small fingers extended upward and the thumb extended perpendicular." Simmons claims first use of the hand gesture in commerce on November 14, 1974, which was early in KISS' North American tour for their second album, "Hotter Than Hell."

A basic Wikipedia search reveals that hand gesture not only dates back to the 5th Century BC founder of Buddhism, but that it's also American Sign Language for "I love you."

While there may be some question about the gesture's first use in modern entertainment circles, at least two indications reveal it surfaced in the 1960s - prior to the formation of KISS in 1973.

John Lennon used the gesture on the cover of The Beatles' 1966 single, "Yellow Submarine", and again - in cartoon form - above Paul McCartney's head on the cover of the 1969 soundtrack album for the animated film of the same name. here.