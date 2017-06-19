Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Imagine Dragons Stream New Song and Announce TV Appearances
06-19-2017
.
Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons have released their new single "Walking the Wire" and also announced two network television appearances to promote their forthcoming album.

The new track can be streamed here and is the fourth song that band has revealed from their new studio album, "Evolve", which is set to hit stores on June 23rd. They have previously revealed the songs "Believer," "Thunder" and "Whatever It Takes."

The band also announced that they will be performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 20th and on Good Morning America's "Summer Concert Series" on July 28th.

Fans can also catch the band live this fall when they launch their North American tour on September 26th in Phoenix, AZ at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. See the dates below:

Imagine Dragons Tour Dates:
09/26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
09/27 - San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
09/29 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
10/01 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
10/03 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/04 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
10/06 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena
10/08 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
10/10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
10/11 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater
10/14 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
10/16 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
10/18 - Chicago, IL - United Center
10/19 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
10/21 - Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena
10/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
10/24 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
10/26 - Quebec, QC - Le Centre Videotron
10/27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
10/29 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
11/01 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
11/02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
11/04 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
11/05 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center
11/07 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
11/08 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
11/10 - Orlando, FL - Amway Arena
11/12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
11/13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Arena
11/16 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

advertisement

Imagine Dragons Music, DVDs, Books and more

Imagine Dragons T-shirts and Posters

More Imagine Dragons News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Imagine Dragons Stream New Song and Announce TV Appearances

Imagine Dragons Fuel 'Murder On The Orient Express' Trailer

Grouplove Announce Tour With Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons Announce New Album 'Evolve' And Tour

Imagine Dragons Release Explosive 'Thunder' Video

Lorde, Iggy Azalea, Imagine Dragons Added Much Music Awards

Imagine Dragons Streaming New Song 'Thunder'

Imagine Dragons Call On Fans To Make The Cut

Imagine Dragons Recruit Dolph Lundgren For 'Believer' Video

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Talks 'Believer'


More Stories for Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson Near 666,000 Streams- Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Beatles Landmarks Recognized- Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show- Imagine Dragons- more

Journey Would Love Steve Perry Reunion But Do Not Need It- Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour- Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'- more

Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour- Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'- more

Page Too:
Beyonce's Father Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins- DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video- Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean- more

Prince's Previously Unheard 'Father's Song' Streaming Online- Coldplay Release New Song- Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73- more

Katy Perry Wrote A Song About Suicide- Demi Lovato Guests On Jax Jones' New Single 'Instruction'- Lil Wayne Continues Feud With Birdman- Lorde Performs New Song On TV- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson Near 666,000 Streams

Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Beatles Landmarks Recognized

Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show For Tilburg Fans

Imagine Dragons Stream New Song and Announce TV Appearances

Arcade Fire Release 'Creature Comfort' Video

YOB Return To Performing Following Emergency Surgery

Bob Seger Adds Classic Albums to Streaming Services

Cradle Of Filth Announce New Album and Tour

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Slaves Beyond Death' Video

Metallica Release 'Sad But True' Live Video

Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Going Broadway

Paramore Surprise Fans With Fleetwood Mac Cover

A Look Back At Paul McCartney's Guitar Love As He Turns 75

Gene Simmons Trying To Trademark 'Devil Horns' Hand Gesture

Terror Empire Streaming New Song 'Times Of War'

Singled Out: Held Hostage's Show Me The Way Back Home

• more

Page Too News Stories
Beyonce's Father Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins

DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video

Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

Lorde Announces North American Tour

Charlie Daniels Celebrating July 4th With Johnny Cash Cover

Bruno Mars Celebrates End Of European Tour With Video

Pharrell's 'There's Something Special' Video Guest Stars Minion

Post Malone Releases 'Congratulations' Remix with Quavo and Future

Justin Bieber Strives To Be 'Better at 70'

Macklemore Trying To Balance Career With Fatherhood

Prince's Previously Unheard 'Father's Song' Streaming Online

Coldplay Release New Song 'All I Can Think About Is You'

Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73

Lorde Reveals Writer In The Dark's Painful Inspiration

Tim McGraw And Midland Cover Alabama's 'Dixieland Delight'

Manchester Orchestra Announce U.S. Fall Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.