Imagine Dragons Stream New Song and Announce TV Appearances

The new track can be streamed here and is the fourth song that band has revealed from their new studio album, "Evolve", which is set to hit stores on June 23rd. They have previously revealed the songs "Believer," "Thunder" and "Whatever It Takes."

The band also announced that they will be performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 20th and on Good Morning America's "Summer Concert Series" on July 28th.

Fans can also catch the band live this fall when they launch their North American tour on September 26th in Phoenix, AZ at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. See the dates below:

Imagine Dragons Tour Dates:

09/26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

09/27 - San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

09/29 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

10/01 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

10/03 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/04 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

10/06 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena

10/08 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

10/10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

10/11 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

10/14 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

10/16 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

10/18 - Chicago, IL - United Center

10/19 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

10/21 - Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena

10/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

10/24 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

10/26 - Quebec, QC - Le Centre Videotron

10/27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

10/29 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

11/01 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

11/02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

11/04 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

11/05 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center

11/07 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

11/08 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

11/10 - Orlando, FL - Amway Arena

11/12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

11/13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Arena

11/16 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center