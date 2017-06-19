Terror Empire Streaming New Song 'Times Of War'

06-19-2017

.

Portuguese thrash band Terror Empire are streaming a brand new track called "'Times of War'. The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Obscurity Rising," which will be hitting stores on July 14th.



Guitarist Rui Alexandre had this to say about the song, "'Times of War' is a perfect example of how we went straight to the point on this record and tried stuff we never did before. "It blends odd-time signatures, mid-paced-to-slower sections and ends up ripping. It just feels and sounds right. Unlike the previously revealed track ["Burn the Flags"] that was full blown chaos, this one is way more like… a controlled demolition."



Frontman Ricardo Martins adds, "We witness daily provocations and a increasing global tension perpetuated by weak leaders with a war industry to please. Dangerous power games that will culminate on a global conflict." Stream the song here.