Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Slaves Beyond Death' Video
06-19-2017
.
Thy Art Is Murder

Thy Art Is Murder have released a new music video for their track "Slaves Beyond Death". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Dear Desolation," which is set to be released on August 18th.

Frontman C.J. McMahon had this to say, "I feel the strongest I've ever felt going into a record. Coming back to the fold of our band has reinvigorated me. I missed my brothers, touring, and of course all our dedicated fans around the world who have always given us their all.

"This new record is going to shape our future; we gave it everything we could and then some. In the past, I was the weakest link and now that I have re-built myself, we are stronger than ever and nothing can stand in our way."

Guitarist Andy Marsh adds, "Hate, War, Desolation; the trilogy series of the path mankind has laid out before himself. We are prouder than ever of our efforts on this record. A lot of time, planning, creativity and teamwork has culminated in what we think is our most completed vision yet: Dear Desolation." Watch the video here.

advertisement

Thy Art Is Murder Music, DVDs, Books and more

Thy Art Is Murder T-shirts and Posters

More Thy Art Is Murder News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Slaves Beyond Death' Video

Thy Art Is Murder Confirm C.J. McMahon Return, Stream New Song

Thy Art Is Murder Reunion With CJ McMahon Speculation After Fest Jam

Thy Art Is Murder, The Acacia Strain and Fit For An Autopsy Doc Released

Thy Art Is Murder, Acacia Strain, Fit For An Autopsy Joint Album

Fit For An Autopsy Announce European Summer Tour

Thy Art Is Murder Keeping New Singer Search Behind 'Closed Doors'

Thy Art Is Murder Frontman CJ McMahon Quits Band

Thy Art Is Murder Frontman Recalls 'Sadistic' Pranks Against Sworn In

Thy Art Is Murder Celebrate North American Tour With Song Stream


More Stories for Thy Art Is Murder

Thy Art Is Murder Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson Near 666,000 Streams- Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Beatles Landmarks Recognized- Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show- Imagine Dragons- more

Journey Would Love Steve Perry Reunion But Do Not Need It- Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour- Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'- more

Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour- Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'- more

Page Too:
Beyonce's Father Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins- DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video- Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean- more

Prince's Previously Unheard 'Father's Song' Streaming Online- Coldplay Release New Song- Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73- more

Katy Perry Wrote A Song About Suicide- Demi Lovato Guests On Jax Jones' New Single 'Instruction'- Lil Wayne Continues Feud With Birdman- Lorde Performs New Song On TV- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson Near 666,000 Streams

Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Beatles Landmarks Recognized

Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show For Tilburg Fans

Imagine Dragons Stream New Song and Announce TV Appearances

Arcade Fire Release 'Creature Comfort' Video

YOB Return To Performing Following Emergency Surgery

Bob Seger Adds Classic Albums to Streaming Services

Cradle Of Filth Announce New Album and Tour

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Slaves Beyond Death' Video

Metallica Release 'Sad But True' Live Video

Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Going Broadway

Paramore Surprise Fans With Fleetwood Mac Cover

A Look Back At Paul McCartney's Guitar Love As He Turns 75

Gene Simmons Trying To Trademark 'Devil Horns' Hand Gesture

Terror Empire Streaming New Song 'Times Of War'

Singled Out: Held Hostage's Show Me The Way Back Home

• more

Page Too News Stories
Beyonce's Father Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins

DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video

Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

Lorde Announces North American Tour

Charlie Daniels Celebrating July 4th With Johnny Cash Cover

Bruno Mars Celebrates End Of European Tour With Video

Pharrell's 'There's Something Special' Video Guest Stars Minion

Post Malone Releases 'Congratulations' Remix with Quavo and Future

Justin Bieber Strives To Be 'Better at 70'

Macklemore Trying To Balance Career With Fatherhood

Prince's Previously Unheard 'Father's Song' Streaming Online

Coldplay Release New Song 'All I Can Think About Is You'

Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73

Lorde Reveals Writer In The Dark's Painful Inspiration

Tim McGraw And Midland Cover Alabama's 'Dixieland Delight'

Manchester Orchestra Announce U.S. Fall Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.