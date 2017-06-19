Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

YOB Return To Performing Following Emergency Surgery
06-19-2017
.
YOB

YOB will be playing three sold out shows at the Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn this week as they return to live action following guitarist/vocalist Mike Scheidt's emergency diverticulitis surgery earlier this year.

The band was forced to postpone their tour dates back in February due to the Mike's medical condition which is described as "an inflammation of the digestive tract and is often life-threatening."

The Brooklyn shows will be taking place this coming Friday (June 23rd) through Sunday (June 25th). The band will then head to Austin for a concert at Come and Take It Live on Monday.

They have also announced two dates in August with SubRosa; the 16th in San Diego, Ca at Brick By Brick and the next night they will play the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Scheidt had the following to say about the emergency surgury, "...Everything is different on my insides, and I'm learning to adjust to both healing pains and new normals. Time will tell which is which. All the same, slow and steady is my mantra. I have a feeling of gratitude that is consistent, and we're writing so much new music with YOB that I don't know how we're going to distill it all... I wish nothing but love and health, laughs and inspiration for our shared, diverse, unique tribe. For those who have sent me messages, shared love, their time and help with my survival during these trials of mine, I remain ever thankful and count myself as beyond lucky. My ability to weather all of this and continue working is framed by these blessings. We are so looking forward to these shows...seeing friends, watching bands, and getting to share the stage. It's surreal to be able to do it again. Can't wait."

YOB Tour Dates:
6/23/2017 Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY w/ Yellow Eyes, Hosianna Mantra SOLD OUT
6/24/2017 Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY w/ Kings Destroy, Pyrolatrous SOLD OUT
6/25/2017 Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY w/ Godmaker, Statiqbloom SOLD OUT
6/26/2017 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX [tickets]
8/16/2017 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA w/ SubRosa [tickets]
8/17/2017 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Las Vegas, NV w/ SubRosa

