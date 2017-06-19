|
YOB Return To Performing Following Emergency Surgery
.
YOB will be playing three sold out shows at the Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn this week as they return to live action following guitarist/vocalist Mike Scheidt's emergency diverticulitis surgery earlier this year. The band was forced to postpone their tour dates back in February due to the Mike's medical condition which is described as "an inflammation of the digestive tract and is often life-threatening." The Brooklyn shows will be taking place this coming Friday (June 23rd) through Sunday (June 25th). The band will then head to Austin for a concert at Come and Take It Live on Monday. They have also announced two dates in August with SubRosa; the 16th in San Diego, Ca at Brick By Brick and the next night they will play the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Scheidt had the following to say about the emergency surgury, "...Everything is different on my insides, and I'm learning to adjust to both healing pains and new normals. Time will tell which is which. All the same, slow and steady is my mantra. I have a feeling of gratitude that is consistent, and we're writing so much new music with YOB that I don't know how we're going to distill it all... I wish nothing but love and health, laughs and inspiration for our shared, diverse, unique tribe. For those who have sent me messages, shared love, their time and help with my survival during these trials of mine, I remain ever thankful and count myself as beyond lucky. My ability to weather all of this and continue working is framed by these blessings. We are so looking forward to these shows...seeing friends, watching bands, and getting to share the stage. It's surreal to be able to do it again. Can't wait."
The band was forced to postpone their tour dates back in February due to the Mike's medical condition which is described as "an inflammation of the digestive tract and is often life-threatening."
The Brooklyn shows will be taking place this coming Friday (June 23rd) through Sunday (June 25th). The band will then head to Austin for a concert at Come and Take It Live on Monday.
They have also announced two dates in August with SubRosa; the 16th in San Diego, Ca at Brick By Brick and the next night they will play the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.
Scheidt had the following to say about the emergency surgury, "...Everything is different on my insides, and I'm learning to adjust to both healing pains and new normals. Time will tell which is which. All the same, slow and steady is my mantra. I have a feeling of gratitude that is consistent, and we're writing so much new music with YOB that I don't know how we're going to distill it all... I wish nothing but love and health, laughs and inspiration for our shared, diverse, unique tribe. For those who have sent me messages, shared love, their time and help with my survival during these trials of mine, I remain ever thankful and count myself as beyond lucky. My ability to weather all of this and continue working is framed by these blessings. We are so looking forward to these shows...seeing friends, watching bands, and getting to share the stage. It's surreal to be able to do it again. Can't wait."
• Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Beatles Landmarks Recognized
• Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show For Tilburg Fans
• Imagine Dragons Stream New Song and Announce TV Appearances
• Arcade Fire Release 'Creature Comfort' Video
• YOB Return To Performing Following Emergency Surgery
• Bob Seger Adds Classic Albums to Streaming Services
• Cradle Of Filth Announce New Album and Tour
• Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Slaves Beyond Death' Video
• Metallica Release 'Sad But True' Live Video
• Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Going Broadway
• Paramore Surprise Fans With Fleetwood Mac Cover
• A Look Back At Paul McCartney's Guitar Love As He Turns 75
• Gene Simmons Trying To Trademark 'Devil Horns' Hand Gesture
• Terror Empire Streaming New Song 'Times Of War'
• Singled Out: Held Hostage's Show Me The Way Back Home
• DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video
• Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean
• Lorde Announces North American Tour
• Charlie Daniels Celebrating July 4th With Johnny Cash Cover
• Bruno Mars Celebrates End Of European Tour With Video
• Pharrell's 'There's Something Special' Video Guest Stars Minion
• Post Malone Releases 'Congratulations' Remix with Quavo and Future
• Justin Bieber Strives To Be 'Better at 70'
• Macklemore Trying To Balance Career With Fatherhood
• Prince's Previously Unheard 'Father's Song' Streaming Online
• Coldplay Release New Song 'All I Can Think About Is You'
• Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73
• Lorde Reveals Writer In The Dark's Painful Inspiration
• Tim McGraw And Midland Cover Alabama's 'Dixieland Delight'
• Manchester Orchestra Announce U.S. Fall Tour
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.