A Perfect Circle Announce North American Fall Tour

It appears that Maynard James Keenan can't get enough of the road as it has been announced that A Perfect Circle will be launching a new North American tour this fall.

The tour will be kicking off with an appearance at this year's Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA on October 21st and will be wrapping up on December 4th in Eugene, OR at the Matthew Knight Center.

Keenan's other band Tool will be wrapping up their summer live dates this week with shows in San Jose (June 21st) and Sacramento (June 23rd).

A Perfect Circle Tour Dates:

October 21 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

October 23 Colorado Springs, CO Broadmoor World Arena

October 25 Albuquerque, NM Tingley Coliseum

October 26 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

October 30 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

November 1 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena

November 2 Brooklyn, NY Tidal Theater @ Barclays Center

November 4 Reading, PA Santander Arena

November 5 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

November 7 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

November 8 Boston, MA Agganis Arena

November 10 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Center

November 11 Albany, NY Times Union Center

November 12 Syracuse, NY The OnCenter Arena

November 14 Montreal, QC Laval Centre

November 15 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

November 17 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

November 18 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center

November 19 Highland Heights, KY BB&T Arena

November 21 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

November 22 Grand Rapids, MI The DeltaPlex Arena

November 24 Chicago, IL UIC Pavilion

November 25 St. Paul, MN Xcel EnergyCenter

November 28 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

November 30 Vancouver, BC PNE Coliseum

December 1 Seattle, WA Key Arena

December 2 Portland, OR Veteran's Memorial Coliseum

December 4 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center