A Perfect Circle Announce North American Fall Tour
06-20-2017
A Perfect Circle

A Perfect Circle fans had to wait six long years between tours before the band's recently completed spring outing, but they won't have to wait nearly as long for the next trek.

It appears that Maynard James Keenan can't get enough of the road as it has been announced that A Perfect Circle will be launching a new North American tour this fall.

The tour will be kicking off with an appearance at this year's Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA on October 21st and will be wrapping up on December 4th in Eugene, OR at the Matthew Knight Center.

Keenan's other band Tool will be wrapping up their summer live dates this week with shows in San Jose (June 21st) and Sacramento (June 23rd).

A Perfect Circle Tour Dates:
October 21 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival
October 23 Colorado Springs, CO Broadmoor World Arena
October 25 Albuquerque, NM Tingley Coliseum
October 26 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center
October 30 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
November 1 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena
November 2 Brooklyn, NY Tidal Theater @ Barclays Center
November 4 Reading, PA Santander Arena
November 5 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
November 7 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
November 8 Boston, MA Agganis Arena
November 10 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Center
November 11 Albany, NY Times Union Center
November 12 Syracuse, NY The OnCenter Arena
November 14 Montreal, QC Laval Centre
November 15 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
November 17 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center
November 18 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center
November 19 Highland Heights, KY BB&T Arena
November 21 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
November 22 Grand Rapids, MI The DeltaPlex Arena
November 24 Chicago, IL UIC Pavilion
November 25 St. Paul, MN Xcel EnergyCenter
November 28 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
November 30 Vancouver, BC PNE Coliseum
December 1 Seattle, WA Key Arena
December 2 Portland, OR Veteran's Memorial Coliseum
December 4 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center

More A Perfect Circle News

A Perfect Circle Music
