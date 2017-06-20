|
A Perfect Circle Announce North American Fall Tour
.
A Perfect Circle fans had to wait six long years between tours before the band's recently completed spring outing, but they won't have to wait nearly as long for the next trek. It appears that Maynard James Keenan can't get enough of the road as it has been announced that A Perfect Circle will be launching a new North American tour this fall. The tour will be kicking off with an appearance at this year's Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA on October 21st and will be wrapping up on December 4th in Eugene, OR at the Matthew Knight Center. Keenan's other band Tool will be wrapping up their summer live dates this week with shows in San Jose (June 21st) and Sacramento (June 23rd). A Perfect Circle Tour Dates:
A Perfect Circle Tour Dates:
