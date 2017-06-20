|
Blondie Stars Were King And Queen Of The Mermaid Parade
.
(Radio.com) Blondie singer Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein reigned over New York's annual Mermaid Parade this past weekend. The two took part in the colorful Coney Island parade on Saturday (June 17), serving as Queen Mermaid and King Neptune. Harry and Stein were wheeled along the parade route in a wicker chair and greeted members of the crowd, many of whom lined up in the rain hours before the parade's 1 pm starting time. The Mermaid Parade, which first launched in 1983, draws hundreds of thousands of people dressed in mermaid attire, and serves as the kickoff to summer. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
