Chance the Rapper Joined By David Crosby In New Twitter Campaign
06-20-2017
.
Chance the Rapper

(Radio.com) Chance the Rapper and David Crosby have teamed up for a new Twitter commercial. In the one-minute clip, Chance uses the social media platform to take song requests for his set list later that night.

"Pumped for the show tonight. Any requests?" Chance writes on Twitter. The status update sees a slew of opinions from all walks of life — fans, marching band performers and yes, even David Crosby.

The clip was set to air for the first time Monday night on live TV, a representative for Twitter says. It is the first glimpse into a larger campaign set to roll out within the coming months. Future commercials will focus on sports, news and trending topics. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

