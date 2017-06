Chris Brown And Ray J Release 'Burn My Name' Mixtape

Brown teamed up with Ray J to dropped a new mixtape, Burn My Name, today (June 19). The 10-track collaboration features appearances from Luvaboy TJ, Truth KO, Payso B, Jackie Long, Knotch, Bizzy Bone and even an interview clip with Vince Staples.

The rapper's eighth studio album does not yet have a release date, but fans expect it will arrive sometime soon. In the meantime, listen to Burn My Name here.