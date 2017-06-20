|
Foo Fighters' Debut Of Three New Songs Goes Online
.
(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters debuted three new songs during their June 16 performance at Iceland's Secret Solstice Festival, and video from the event has surfaced online. The group delivered their new single, "Run", as part of a 16-song set at the annual concert, as well as "Lah Di Dah" and the full band debut of "The Sky Is A Neighbourhood" - all tunes expected to appear on the band's next album. "If you want, we can play all the new Foo Fighters music for you first before anybody else," Grohl told the crowd. "We really could." Grohl directed the video for "Run" - which surfaced without notice on June 1 and sees the band rocking out with seniors at a retirement home "It's something that we came up with not too long ago, maybe 3 or 4 months ago," Grohl recently told The Kevin & Bean Show on 106.7 KROQ Los Angeles. "We're about to go out and do a bunch of shows this summer so we kind of felt weird going out on tour without anything new to play, so we thought we'd offer this up before we go out. "We're doing a bunch of festivals in Europe. We're playing Iceland, Latvia, Scandinavia, then we're doing the Glastonbury Festival in England, we're going to Paris, doing some stuff in Spain, kind of bouncing around a little bit. It's been a while. We haven't been on the road in a couple of years and we miss it, so we're going back out." Watch the live performance here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
