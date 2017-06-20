Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Guns N' Roses, Nirvana, The Clash Inspired Marvel Covers Coming
06-20-2017
.
Guns N' Roses

(Radio.com) Marvel have announced that they will release five Marvel Rock variant covers this September to celebrate the connection between music fans and comic book readers.

This theme follows Marvel's previously released hip-hop variant covers from the last few years. The covers will each pay tribute to a classic rock album that defined and expanded the musical genre:

Guns N' Roses' "Appetite for Destruction," "Nirvana's "Nevermind," The Clash's London Calling are the first iconic albums to get a Marvel makeover. Check out the first three covers here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

