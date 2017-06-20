Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Halestorm Announce Halloween Scream Tour
06-20-2017
.
Halestorm

Halestorm have announced that they are returning to the road this fall for their Halloween Scream tour of North American which will feature support from Starset and New Year's Day.

They will be kicking things off on September 23rd in Wichita, KS at the Orpheum Theater and will conclude the trek on October 22nd with appearance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA.

Frontwoman Lzzy Hale had the following to say, "We are so excited to announce our fall tour. 'Halestorm's Halloween Scream' will be a night for all the Freaks with our friends Starset and New Year's Day plus special surprises and collaborations for your entertainment! We can't wait to see you all!"

Halloween Scream Tour Dates:
09/23 - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theater
09/24 -Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
09/26 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Auditorium
09/27 - Des Moines, IA - 7 Flags Event Center
09/30 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
10/03 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater
10/04 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center
10/06 - Rochester, NY - The Armory*
10/08 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury
10/10 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Auditorium
10/14 - The Woodlands, TX - Houston Open Air
10/17 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Diamond Ballroom
10/18 - Albuquerque, NM - The Historic El Rey Theater
10/20 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
10/21 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
10/22 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

