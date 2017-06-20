Halestorm Announce Halloween Scream Tour

They will be kicking things off on September 23rd in Wichita, KS at the Orpheum Theater and will conclude the trek on October 22nd with appearance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA.

Frontwoman Lzzy Hale had the following to say, "We are so excited to announce our fall tour. 'Halestorm's Halloween Scream' will be a night for all the Freaks with our friends Starset and New Year's Day plus special surprises and collaborations for your entertainment! We can't wait to see you all!"

Halloween Scream Tour Dates:

09/23 - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theater

09/24 -Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

09/26 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Auditorium

09/27 - Des Moines, IA - 7 Flags Event Center

09/30 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

10/03 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater

10/04 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center

10/06 - Rochester, NY - The Armory*

10/08 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

10/10 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Auditorium

10/14 - The Woodlands, TX - Houston Open Air

10/17 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Diamond Ballroom

10/18 - Albuquerque, NM - The Historic El Rey Theater

10/20 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

10/21 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

10/22 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival