Jay Z Releasing His New Album '4:44' This Month



4:44 will be Jay Z's 13th studio album and his first since Magna Carta Holy Grail, which was released in 2013. The promotional machine for 4:44 started revving up last week when the numbers "4:44″ and "6.30.17" began popping up on posters and online. Then late Sunday night, Tidal teased the album in a video. Just after midnight, Jay's camp posted the news on Twitter.

The birth of Jay Z's first new release in four years follows the news over the weekend that he and his superstar wife, Beyonce, had twins. TMZ reports that one is a boy and the other is a girl, but the news has yet to be confirmed. Read more here.