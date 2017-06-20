Linkin Park Are 'Super Grateful' For Latest No. 1 Album

The album faced some controversy and backlash over its move to a more pop direction and Delson admits that there was some risk involved but is thankful to everyone who helped make it a success.

He told Billboard (via ABC), "Obviously, there are always risks involved, so for us, the reward is the music itself, for sure.

"To have our sixth [studio] album hit No. 1, it's really, really humbling, and we're just super grateful for everyone who collaborated with us on this project, to our team and to our fans here in the States and really around the world, 'cause the album had a huge debut globally."