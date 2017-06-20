Moonspell Announce Special 1755 Release Shows

The album concept centers on the Great Lisbon Earthquake of 1755 and is sung in Portuguese. The band will herald the record's release with two hometown shows in Lisbon, including their annual Halloween party.

The next night they will head to Porto for the third special date. The shows will feature them performing the new album in full and each ticket holder at the shows will get a free CD or vinyl edition of the record (first 500 tickets, the edition will be signed by the band).

The group had this to say, "On these shows we're gonna play 1755 in its entirety but also recover some obscure stuff we haven't been playing for many years.

"1755 is a poetic, musical and philosophical reflection of the band about the tragic event that took place on the 1st of November of 1755 in Lisbon, decimating the entire city.

"It's mostly a Metal record, with vibrant riffs, epic orchestration and vocals and lyrics, which invoke the agony of that day. The band was also concerned in recreating the end of the 18th century Lisbon and there will be lots of fusion, percussion and a melodic approach to that time and to the atmosphere the great city of Lisbon enjoyed back then.

"There will be ten powerful, surprising songs that echo remotely to some of Moonspell previous efforts like Under the Moonspell or alpha Noir. But make no mistake! This is Moonspell as you never heard them before, with the fire of their native Language Portuguese and 900 years of History to unveil!

"An historical, rigorous, serious, artistic record. A black beast from Portugal that the Metal scene so craves for."

10/30- Lisboa Ao Vivo, Lisbon

10/31 - Lisboa Ao Vivo, Lisbon

11/01 - Hard Club, Sala 1, Porto