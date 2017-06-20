Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Moonspell Announce Special 1755 Release Shows
06-20-2017
.
Moonspell

Moonspell have announced that they will be performing three special shows in Portugal to celebrate their new concept album "1755," which is set to be released on November 3rd.

The album concept centers on the Great Lisbon Earthquake of 1755 and is sung in Portuguese. The band will herald the record's release with two hometown shows in Lisbon, including their annual Halloween party.

The next night they will head to Porto for the third special date. The shows will feature them performing the new album in full and each ticket holder at the shows will get a free CD or vinyl edition of the record (first 500 tickets, the edition will be signed by the band).

The group had this to say, "On these shows we're gonna play 1755 in its entirety but also recover some obscure stuff we haven't been playing for many years.

"1755 is a poetic, musical and philosophical reflection of the band about the tragic event that took place on the 1st of November of 1755 in Lisbon, decimating the entire city.

"It's mostly a Metal record, with vibrant riffs, epic orchestration and vocals and lyrics, which invoke the agony of that day. The band was also concerned in recreating the end of the 18th century Lisbon and there will be lots of fusion, percussion and a melodic approach to that time and to the atmosphere the great city of Lisbon enjoyed back then.

"There will be ten powerful, surprising songs that echo remotely to some of Moonspell previous efforts like Under the Moonspell or alpha Noir. But make no mistake! This is Moonspell as you never heard them before, with the fire of their native Language Portuguese and 900 years of History to unveil!

"An historical, rigorous, serious, artistic record. A black beast from Portugal that the Metal scene so craves for."

10/30- Lisboa Ao Vivo, Lisbon
10/31 - Lisboa Ao Vivo, Lisbon
11/01 - Hard Club, Sala 1, Porto

advertisement

Moonspell Music, DVDs, Books and more

Moonspell T-shirts and Posters

More Moonspell News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Moonspell Announce Special 1755 Release Shows

Moonspell Begin Work On New Concept Album

Singled Out: Moonspell's Extinct

Moonspell Release 'Extinct' Video

Moonspell Continue To Challenge Themselves With New Material

Moonspell Release New Song, Set Spring Album Release


More Stories for Moonspell

Moonspell Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters' Debut Of Three New Songs Goes Online- KISS Star Peter Criss Retires From Touring After Final U.S. Show- Metallica Open To Revisiting Garage- A Perfect Circle- more

Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson Near 666,000 Streams- Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Beatles Landmarks Recognized- Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show- Imagine Dragons- more

Journey Would Love Steve Perry Reunion But Do Not Need It- Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour- Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'- more

Page Too:
Justin Bieber Called Venereal Disease Of The Ear By Hanson- Geri Halliwel Streams George Michael Tribute 'Angels in Chains'- Drake Dominates The Much Music Video Awards- more

Beyonce's Father Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins- DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video- Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean- more

Prince's Previously Unheard 'Father's Song' Streaming Online- Coldplay Release New Song- Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters' Debut Of Three New Songs Goes Online

KISS Star Peter Criss Retires From Touring After Final U.S. Show

Metallica Open To Revisiting Garage

A Perfect Circle Announce North American Fall Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Sue Former Member Over 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Guns N' Roses, Nirvana, The Clash Inspired Marvel Covers Coming

Slayer, Faith No More Supergroup Dead Cross Release New video

Halestorm Announce Halloween Scream Tour

Queen And Adam Lambert To Rock Late Night TV This Week

Riverdogs Release 'American Dreams' Video

Linkin Park Are 'Super Grateful' For Latest No. 1 Album

Moonspell Announce Special 1755 Release Shows

Twenty One Pilots Say They 'Can't Stand' Coachella

Blondie Stars Were King And Queen Of The Mermaid Parade

Genesis Cofounder Anthony Phillips Expands Album For Reissue

Singled Out: Restless Streets' A Little More Us

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Bieber Called Venereal Disease Of The Ear By Hanson

Geri Halliwel Streams George Michael Tribute 'Angels in Chains'

Drake Dominates The Much Music Video Awards

Ariana Grande Emotional As She Concludes European Tour

LCD Soundsystem Announce New Album 'American Dream'

Jay Z Releasing His New Album '4:44' This Month

Chris Brown And Ray J Release 'Burn My Name' Mixtape

Zedd Announces North American Echo Tour

Chance the Rapper Joined By David Crosby In New Twitter Campaign

Jana Kramer Shared Father's Day Note For Estranged Husband

Beyonce's Father Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins

DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video

Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

Lorde Announces North American Tour

Charlie Daniels Celebrating July 4th With Johnny Cash Cover

Bruno Mars Celebrates End Of European Tour With Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.