Queen And Adam Lambert To Rock Late Night TV This Week

The late night television appearance lands on the eve of the band's first North American shows in three years when they kick off a summer trek across the continent starting in Phoenix, AZ on June 23 - see full list of dates below.

The 7-week, 26-date arena run also includes two nights at The Hollywood Bowl this month as Queen debut a brand new state-of-the-art stage production and a set list that they hint will provide some surprises while marking the 40th anniversary of their biggest-selling studio album to date, 1977's "News Of The World."

"The general public knows the hits, so you've got to cater for that," says guitarist Brian May, "but we can chuck in a few things that people really don't expect. We'll do quite a bit more of that this time around. There are so many dimensions to Adam, which of course fits with our music. He can get down and do the rock stuff really dirty, and you have all those dimensions, and we can explore that even more."

"We're planning on doing stuff we either haven't done before or haven't done for a long time," adds drummer Roger Taylor "We started as an albums band, that's what we were. The fact that we had hits was just a byproduct." Read more here.