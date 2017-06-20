|
Singled Out: Restless Streets' A Little More Us
.
Melodic rock newcomers Restless Streets recently released their new EP "Together" and to celebrate we asked Logan Carpenter to tell us a little bit about the song "A Little More Us". Here is the story: I remember sitting down on a gorgeous summer day outside our bassist John's cabin deep in the woods to write the lyrics for this song. There was no cell phone reception on the lake, and we had nothing on the schedule but writing, and recording. I remember feeling a sense of peace in the disconnection from the rest of the world. I had all the time to sit by myself to think, and feel all of the natural, unprovoked things that came to me. This gave me clarity, and inspiration to write the lyrics for "A Little More Us". I was able to be honest with myself, with my past relationships, and truly find the words to explain how I felt, and what I wanted for myself moving forward. In some way, I think I can contribute the honesty, and the sincerity of this song and it's lyrics to the sun, the quite, and the serenity of Babcock lake. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!
