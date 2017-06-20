|
Twenty One Pilots Say They 'Can't Stand' Coachella
.
(Radio.com) Twenty One Pilots shared their feelings about Coachella during their headlining set at Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE, this past Friday night (June 16). Frontman Tyler Joseph told the crowd, "It's not that we don't like Coachella, it's just that we can't stand it." He continued by saying that they would rather perform for the Firefly crowd "any day." A little innocent crowd riling? Or is Joseph starting beef with the Indo festival and its attendees? Watch video captured of Tyler Joseph's outburst via TMZ here.
Frontman Tyler Joseph told the crowd, "It's not that we don't like Coachella, it's just that we can't stand it." He continued by saying that they would rather perform for the Firefly crowd "any day."
A little innocent crowd riling? Or is Joseph starting beef with the Indo festival and its attendees? Watch video captured of Tyler Joseph's outburst via TMZ here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• KISS Star Peter Criss Retires From Touring After Final U.S. Show
• Metallica Open To Revisiting Garage
• A Perfect Circle Announce North American Fall Tour
• Lynyrd Skynyrd Sue Former Member Over 1977 Plane Crash Biopic
• Guns N' Roses, Nirvana, The Clash Inspired Marvel Covers Coming
• Slayer, Faith No More Supergroup Dead Cross Release New video
• Halestorm Announce Halloween Scream Tour
• Queen And Adam Lambert To Rock Late Night TV This Week
• Riverdogs Release 'American Dreams' Video
• Linkin Park Are 'Super Grateful' For Latest No. 1 Album
• Moonspell Announce Special 1755 Release Shows
• Twenty One Pilots Say They 'Can't Stand' Coachella
• Blondie Stars Were King And Queen Of The Mermaid Parade
• Genesis Cofounder Anthony Phillips Expands Album For Reissue
• Singled Out: Restless Streets' A Little More Us
• Geri Halliwel Streams George Michael Tribute 'Angels in Chains'
• Drake Dominates The Much Music Video Awards
• Ariana Grande Emotional As She Concludes European Tour
• LCD Soundsystem Announce New Album 'American Dream'
• Jay Z Releasing His New Album '4:44' This Month
• Chris Brown And Ray J Release 'Burn My Name' Mixtape
• Zedd Announces North American Echo Tour
• Chance the Rapper Joined By David Crosby In New Twitter Campaign
• Jana Kramer Shared Father's Day Note For Estranged Husband
• Beyonce's Father Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins
• DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video
• Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean
• Lorde Announces North American Tour
• Charlie Daniels Celebrating July 4th With Johnny Cash Cover
• Bruno Mars Celebrates End Of European Tour With Video
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.