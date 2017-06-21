Chris Cornell Posthumous 'The Promise' Video Released

"The Promise" was Cornell's last release prior to his passing in a Detroit hotel room on May 17 following a Soundgarden show in the city. Directed by Meiert Avis (Audioslave, U2) and Stefan Smith (Madonna, Sting), the clip mixes images of Cornell in the studio with refugees from around the world.

"'The Promise' to me is mainly about paying homage to those we lost in the Armenian Genocide, but it's also about shining a light on more recent atrocities,' Cornell explained at the time of the song's release. "The same methods used in the Armenian Genocide were used to carry out crimes against humanity in Bosnia, Darfur, Rwanda and right now in Syria on multiple fronts, contributing to a massive global refugee crisis." Watch the video and read more here.