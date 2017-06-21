Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

David Lee Roth Responds To Ex-Van Halen Manager's Tell All
06-21-2017
.
Van Halen

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth made a rare return to Twitter this week to offer a humorous response to a new tell-all book that was released last week by the band's former manager.

Roth had been absent from the social media site since last fall but suddently reappeared, or rather one of his representatives did on his behalf, following last week's release of Noel E. Monk's memoir from his time as the band's manager "Runnin' With the Devil: A Backstage Pass Into the Wild Times, Loud Rock and the Down and Dirty Truth Behind the Making of Van Halen."

Roth appears to be laughing off the new book with his camp posting the following series of tweets: "In anticipation of inevitable inquiries & questions posed to David Lee Roth in regard to the publication of this 'book'...

"Mr. Roth's responses are as follows: Answer No. 1: Yes Answer No. 2: Probably Answer No. 3: My lawyer says I can't remember. Final response: What a long great trip it's been, stay frosty."

