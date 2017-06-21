Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Deadmau5 Mocks DJ Khaled's Disastrous Electric Daisy Carnival Set
06-21-2017
.
DJ Khaled

(Radio.com) DJ Khaled's Electric Daisy Carnival set went awry in Las Vegas: Technical difficulties derailed the concert and he returned later for a shaky recovery.

Shortly after the show, Khaled took to Instagram to share his side of the story, which sounds vaguely conspiratorial. "They tried to sabotage my sound so many times THEY could not get the sound right on my set and i still stood on stage wit no sound and when they got the sound to work they want to cut my set short but I still rep for my people anyone else would walk off stage," he wrote.

EDM superstar Deadmau5 (no stranger to splashy Las Vegas performances) got wind of the snafu and snapped back on Twitter. ''they sabotaged my set! my sound isnt right.' – im saving this one for later," he wrote. A fan asked the DJ to rate Khaled's set and he laid out four points:

"1. who the f— are all those people on the stage. 2. what the f— is he doing? 3. EDC. 4. lol." All in all, Deadmau5 seemed unimpressed with Khaled's excuses. See the tweets here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

