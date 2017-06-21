Gene Simmons Announces Tour Dates For Solo Band

The Gene Simmons band will be kicking off their summer trek on August 4th in Funner, CA at the Harrah's Resort SoCal The Events Center and concluding on September 23rd and 24th at the Edmonton Expo in Edmonton, AB.

They will take a couple weeks off before they head to Japan for two dates including an appearance at this year's Loud Park Festival. They will be play dates in Buenos Aires, Monterrey and Mexico City before wrapping up their live dates with appearances at the Rhode Island Comic Con and the Austin Wizard World Con in November.

Gene Simmons Band Tour Dates:

8/4 - Funner, CA - Harrah's Resort SoCal The Events Center

8/5 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Performing Arts Center

8/11 - Mahnoment, MN - Mahnoment Casino

8/12 - Bowler, Wisconsin - North Star Mohegan Resort

8/25 - Windsor, Ontario - The Colosseum at Ceasars

8/26 - Aug 27 Chicago Wizard World Chicago, IL

9/8 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theater

9/16 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Bike Week

9/21 - Minneapolis, MN - Matter.ngo Concert

9/23 - 9/24 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo

10/15 - Tokyo, Japan - Loud Park Festival

10/16 - Osaka, Japan - Zepp Osaka Bayside

10/21 - Fest Bolivia - Scream Bolivia

10/24 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Malvinas

10/28 - Monterrey, Mexico - Northside Festival

10/30 - Mexico City, MX -Pepsi Center

11/11 - 11/12 Providence, RI -Comic Con Rhode Island

11/17 - 11/18 Austin, TX - Austin Wizard World Con