|
Gwen Stefani Shares Photos From Blake Shelton's Birthday Celebration
.
(Radio.com) Gwen Stefani threw her boyfriend Blake Shelton an extra special birthday celebration this past Sunday (June 18) and took to social media this week to share some of the highlights. The country music star turned 41 and received an armadillo cake and a kiss from Stefani. Stefani documented the occasion on social media, capturing everything from the birthday smooch to Shelton's birthday hat. On Tuesday (June 20), Stefani posted another photo of a birthday cake to social media with the caption, "The b day that never ends." Check out Stefani's photos here.
The country music star turned 41 and received an armadillo cake and a kiss from Stefani. Stefani documented the occasion on social media, capturing everything from the birthday smooch to Shelton's birthday hat.
On Tuesday (June 20), Stefani posted another photo of a birthday cake to social media with the caption, "The b day that never ends." Check out Stefani's photos here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Foo Fighters Announce New Album And Tour
• Allman Brothers Reunion Ruled Out By Derek Trucks
• Pink Floyd Founder's 'Dark Side Of Moon' Gold Record Being Auctioned
• Chris Cornell Posthumous 'The Promise' Video Released
• Gene Simmons Announces Tour Dates For Solo Band
• The Dead Daisies To Rock With Full Orchestra At Music Festival
• Liam Gallagher Slams Today's Brand Of Rock Stars
• U2 Joshua Tree Tour Delayed Release Of New Album
• Imagine Dragons Give Super Fan The Surprise Of His Lifetime
• Phear Cover Iron Maiden Classic On New EP
• Nothing More Announce North American Tour
• Hogan's Goat Streaming New Single 'Pennymade'
• Korn, Shinedown, Stone Sour Lead Rise Above Fest Lineup
• Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Going International
• Singled Out: Willamena's When You Close Your Eyes
• Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Dead At 42
• The Slants Humbled And Thrilled After Supreme Court Victory
• Lorde Allegedly Compares Friendship with Taylor Swift To Having Allergies
• Haim Stream Studio Version Of 'Little of Your Love'
• Deadmau5 Mocks DJ Khaled's Disastrous Electric Daisy Carnival Set
• Shania Twain's New Music Inspired By Life's Struggles
• Carrie Underwood Reveals That Her Fairytale Search Is Over
• Gwen Stefani Shares Photos From Blake Shelton's Birthday Celebration
• The 'Nicki Minaj Challenge' Sweeping Social Media
• Justin Bieber Called Venereal Disease Of The Ear By Hanson
• Geri Halliwel Streams George Michael Tribute 'Angels in Chains'
• Drake Dominates The Much Music Video Awards
• Ariana Grande Emotional As She Concludes European Tour
• LCD Soundsystem Announce New Album 'American Dream'
• Jay Z Releasing His New Album '4:44' This Month
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.