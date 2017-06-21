Liam Gallagher Slams Today's Brand Of Rock Stars

"I love music as much as anyone," he said in an interview with an Irish radio station, refusing to name names. 'What I see going down is that I'm just 'leave it out mate, you can do better than that'. I can't tell a guitar band from a pop band these days. They've got guitars around their necks, but I don't hear guitars.

"You hear all these bands saying that they're coming back to save guitar music - but I might not be the smartest tool in the shed - but I know you've got to put a guitar on a record to save guitar music, and I don't hear any guitars.

Liam has a theory about why the unnamed rockers wear guitars. 'They've got guitars around their necks because they go with their shoes." Read more here.