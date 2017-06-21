Lorde Allegedly Compares Friendship with Taylor Swift To Having Allergies

"It's like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do," Lorde said during a recent interview with The Guardian regarding her friendship with megastar Taylor Swift.

Lorde explained that maintaining a friendship with someone so famous comes with a "different sets of considerations" and is "like having a friend with an autoimmune disease."

The singer said that while she still loves her old friends back in New Zealand, keeping a close circle of friends like Swift is important, especially while she is living and performing in the U.S. Read more here.