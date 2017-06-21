Phear Cover Iron Maiden Classic On New EP

Frontman Patrick Mulock had this to say about the cover, "Doing our first cover ever, 'Rime of the Ancient Mariner,' I think I'll never forget the first power chord I heard on the guitar. I knew that the 7 string guitars would beef it up a little but BOOM....I just remember smiling and saying, 'That's what I'm talking about.'

He also described some other songs on the 5-track release, which is mix of studio and live recording. "'Dirty Work' was a little departure for us....We had an Alice in Chains feel with the harmonies and I really like how it came out. Live songs....'Don't Scream / Heaven / Regan's Dream,' I remember being very nervous for that show. I literally got home from 10 days in Europe and had to perform in 3 days. But the show went well and after 5 minutes, we got into our flow."

Mulock went on to explain the origins of the band, "Phear was formed in Toronto in 2015. I played in Metal Blade recording artists Eidolon with Glen and Shawn Drover - formerly of Megadeth - from 2001-2004. Prior to that I was in a local outfit called Rampage that had some success in the Toronto area, and for some strange reason, Australia. After a semi-retirement from music (2004- 2014), I had the Rampage boys over to discuss doing it again. Unfortunately, all couldn't commit due to other bands, jobs etc. So, with 2 new members and 3 original rampage members, we formed Phear." Check the trailer for their "Rime of the Ancient Mariner" cover here.