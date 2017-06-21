|
Phear Cover Iron Maiden Classic On New EP
Toronto hard rockers Phear are gearing their new EP 'The Curse Lives On' on June 30th which includes the band's take on the classic Iron Maiden epic "Rime Of The Ancient Mariner," which they are previewing. Frontman Patrick Mulock had this to say about the cover, "Doing our first cover ever, 'Rime of the Ancient Mariner,' I think I'll never forget the first power chord I heard on the guitar. I knew that the 7 string guitars would beef it up a little but BOOM....I just remember smiling and saying, 'That's what I'm talking about.' He also described some other songs on the 5-track release, which is mix of studio and live recording. "'Dirty Work' was a little departure for us....We had an Alice in Chains feel with the harmonies and I really like how it came out. Live songs....'Don't Scream / Heaven / Regan's Dream,' I remember being very nervous for that show. I literally got home from 10 days in Europe and had to perform in 3 days. But the show went well and after 5 minutes, we got into our flow." Mulock went on to explain the origins of the band, "Phear was formed in Toronto in 2015. I played in Metal Blade recording artists Eidolon with Glen and Shawn Drover - formerly of Megadeth - from 2001-2004. Prior to that I was in a local outfit called Rampage that had some success in the Toronto area, and for some strange reason, Australia. After a semi-retirement from music (2004- 2014), I had the Rampage boys over to discuss doing it again. Unfortunately, all couldn't commit due to other bands, jobs etc. So, with 2 new members and 3 original rampage members, we formed Phear." Check the trailer for their "Rime of the Ancient Mariner" cover here.
