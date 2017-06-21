Pink Floyd Founder's 'Dark Side Of Moon' Gold Record Being Auctioned

The RIAA awards Gold Records for albums after they reach sales of 500,000 copies in the U.S. and Wright's award is scheduled to be auctioned on Thursday by Nate D. Sanders Auctions.

Sanders had this to say, "Pink Floyd Memorabilia has been in great demand in recent months. Even the Victoria & Albert Museum in London is hosting a extremely popular retrospective of this iconic band."

Wright's Platinum album for "The Wall" sold in 2005 for over $40,000 and minimum bid for this Gold Record is set for $20,000. Visit the auction page for more details here.