The Dead Daisies To Rock With Full Orchestra At Music Festival
Rock supergroup The Dead Daisies have revealed that they will be playing a special Concert For Freedom" with The Gorzow Philharmonic Orchestra with their headline performance at Woodstock Poland on August 3rd. Guitarist Doug Aldrich had this to say about the special set, "We are very, very, excited to be involved in the Woodstock Festival again this year. We will be performing with a sixty-piece orchestra!! It has been a big dream to do that! The Dead Daisies set list is going to be a one off special in the name of Peace & Freedom just for this show. Can't wait!!" Woodstock Poland founder and president Jurek Owsiak added, "Woodstock 1969 became an incredible spark which inspired all freedom thinkers of the world to face their biggest challenge yet - striving to achieve freedom, independence, truth, and try to build a true fraternity of people across the globe. "For people in Poland, it became an inspiration to take a very important step on the road to regaining freedom and true independence. It was thanks to music, thanks to artists, who gave voice to our dreams which, 25 years ago, resulted in the creation of Polish solidarity and our Polish independence. We are so proud to say that it has been 23 years since we began to send the message of peace. It is especially important in such turbulent times as now. "We are very grateful that thanks to artists like you, and amazing initiatives like The Dead Daisies and their songs about freedom, we are able to nurture and develop these everlasting ideals. The spirit of freedom permeates the globe, unstoppable like the wind, and it reminds us that despite the different skin colors or creeds we are all united by the ideals of Love, Friendship, and Music."
