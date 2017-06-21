Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Dead Daisies To Rock With Full Orchestra At Music Festival
06-21-2017
.
The Dead Daisies

Rock supergroup The Dead Daisies have revealed that they will be playing a special Concert For Freedom" with The Gorzow Philharmonic Orchestra with their headline performance at Woodstock Poland on August 3rd.

Guitarist Doug Aldrich had this to say about the special set, "We are very, very, excited to be involved in the Woodstock Festival again this year. We will be performing with a sixty-piece orchestra!! It has been a big dream to do that! The Dead Daisies set list is going to be a one off special in the name of Peace & Freedom just for this show. Can't wait!!"

Woodstock Poland founder and president Jurek Owsiak added, "Woodstock 1969 became an incredible spark which inspired all freedom thinkers of the world to face their biggest challenge yet - striving to achieve freedom, independence, truth, and try to build a true fraternity of people across the globe.

"For people in Poland, it became an inspiration to take a very important step on the road to regaining freedom and true independence. It was thanks to music, thanks to artists, who gave voice to our dreams which, 25 years ago, resulted in the creation of Polish solidarity and our Polish independence. We are so proud to say that it has been 23 years since we began to send the message of peace. It is especially important in such turbulent times as now.

"We are very grateful that thanks to artists like you, and amazing initiatives like The Dead Daisies and their songs about freedom, we are able to nurture and develop these everlasting ideals. The spirit of freedom permeates the globe, unstoppable like the wind, and it reminds us that despite the different skin colors or creeds we are all united by the ideals of Love, Friendship, and Music."

advertisement

The Dead Daisies Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Dead Daisies T-shirts and Posters

More The Dead Daisies News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Dead Daisies To Rock With Full Orchestra At Music Festival

The Dead Daisies Announce Dirty Dozen American Tour

The Dead Daisies Announce Limited Edition Box Set

The Dead Daisies Stream Cover Of John Lennon Christmas Classic

Dead Daisies Release A Song And A Prayer Short Film

The Dead Daisies Announce USO Tour

The Dead Daisies Release Video For The Who Cover 'Come Together'

The Dead Daisies Streaming New Song 'Last Time I Saw The Sun'

The Dead Daisies Stream New Song 'Make Some Noise'

Doug Aldrich Would Love To Play With David Coverdale Again


More Stories for The Dead Daisies

The Dead Daisies Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
David Lee Roth Responds To Ex-Van Halen Manager's Tell All- Foo Fighters Announce New Album And Tour- Allman Brothers Reunion Ruled Out By Derek Trucks- Pink Floyd- more

Foo Fighters' Debut Of Three New Songs Goes Online- KISS Star Peter Criss Retires From Touring After Final U.S. Show- Metallica Open To Revisiting Garage- A Perfect Circle- more

Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson Near 666,000 Streams- Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Beatles Landmarks Recognized- Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show- Imagine Dragons- more

Page Too:
John Legend Forced To Postpone Dates For Health Reasons- Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Dead At 42- The Slants Humbled And Thrilled After Supreme Court Victory- Lorde- more

Justin Bieber Called Venereal Disease Of The Ear By Hanson- Geri Halliwel Streams George Michael Tribute 'Angels in Chains'- Drake Dominates The Much Music Video Awards- more

Beyonce's Father Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins- DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video- Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
David Lee Roth Responds To Ex-Van Halen Manager's Tell All

Foo Fighters Announce New Album And Tour

Allman Brothers Reunion Ruled Out By Derek Trucks

Pink Floyd Founder's 'Dark Side Of Moon' Gold Record Being Auctioned

Chris Cornell Posthumous 'The Promise' Video Released

Gene Simmons Announces Tour Dates For Solo Band

The Dead Daisies To Rock With Full Orchestra At Music Festival

Liam Gallagher Slams Today's Brand Of Rock Stars

U2 Joshua Tree Tour Delayed Release Of New Album

Imagine Dragons Give Super Fan The Surprise Of His Lifetime

Phear Cover Iron Maiden Classic On New EP

Nothing More Announce North American Tour

Hogan's Goat Streaming New Single 'Pennymade'

Korn, Shinedown, Stone Sour Lead Rise Above Fest Lineup

Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Going International

Singled Out: Willamena's When You Close Your Eyes

• more

Page Too News Stories
John Legend Forced To Postpone Dates For Health Reasons

Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Dead At 42

The Slants Humbled And Thrilled After Supreme Court Victory

Lorde Allegedly Compares Friendship with Taylor Swift To Having Allergies

Haim Stream Studio Version Of 'Little of Your Love'

Deadmau5 Mocks DJ Khaled's Disastrous Electric Daisy Carnival Set

Shania Twain's New Music Inspired By Life's Struggles

Carrie Underwood Reveals That Her Fairytale Search Is Over

Gwen Stefani Shares Photos From Blake Shelton's Birthday Celebration

The 'Nicki Minaj Challenge' Sweeping Social Media

Justin Bieber Called Venereal Disease Of The Ear By Hanson

Geri Halliwel Streams George Michael Tribute 'Angels in Chains'

Drake Dominates The Much Music Video Awards

Ariana Grande Emotional As She Concludes European Tour

LCD Soundsystem Announce New Album 'American Dream'

Jay Z Releasing His New Album '4:44' This Month

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.