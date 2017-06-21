The 'Nicki Minaj Challenge' Sweeping Social Media

'Attention. This is how bad bitches leave London and go to Prague," she shouted. 'You bitches can't even spell Prague." Then she did a twirl and sassily stalked away toward the airplane's staircase.

The video supplied the blueprint for a viral meme, titled "The Nicki Minaj Challenge." The format is simple: "Attention! This is how bad bitches [do something]. You bitches can't spell [something]." Then spin around and do your best Naomi Campbell strut into the distance. Minaj's video has been recreated at graduations, parking lots and Kylie Jenner's bathroom. Jenner uploaded a half-hearted version of the meme yesterday--which has been viewed 1.3 million times. See Nicki's original and some of the images it inspired here.