Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start The Fire' Gets Historically Accurate Video

This iconic classic might be one of the catchy tracks in existence, but it also offers up plenty of historical figures and events for its listeners. With this in mind, a fan recently released a new "Historically Accurate Almanac" video version of Joel's single.

The caption for the video reads, "'We Didn't Start The Fire' music video with historically accurate news coverage accompanying all 100+ events mentioned. Been meaning to get to this for my entire life. I hope you enjoy and thank you for watching." Watch the historical and original video here.