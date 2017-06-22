|
Chris Cornell Featured On Forthcoming Johnny Cash Album
.
(Radio.com) Late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell will be featured on the forthcoming posthumous Johnny Cash album, "Forever Words: The Unknown Poems: The Music." The project is based on a book of Cash's poems, about which his son, John Carter Cash, said, 'I want people to have a deeper understanding of my father than just the iconic, cool man in black. I think this book will help provide that." Some of the poems date back to 1944 when the country icon was only 12 years old. They were found after the "man in black" died in 2003. The idea for the album started when Brad Paisley put one of Cash's poems to music, reports NME. The track, "Gold All Over the Ground," is a moving ballad based on a love poem Cash wrote to his wife June. It is unknown what poem the late Cornell converted into a song. Other artists appearing on the album include Jewel, Paisley T-Bone Burnett and Kacey Musgraves. Read more here.
