Cormega Pays Tribute To Mobb Deep's Prodigy
Rapper Cormega (real name Cory McKay) has paid tribute to Mobb Deep's Prodigy who passed away at age 42 earlier this week after he was hospitalized for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. Cormega shared the following tribute, "Sometimes the stars align and create something that is so captivating that you feel honored being there in that moment understanding when it leaves you will never again witness such a moment. Queensbridge has lost one of its brightest stars one that at times shined brighter than all while simultaneously being the guiding light for others (including myself) to find their way. "One of hip-hop's greatest dreams will never be fulfilled because the moment that was, will never be and we are all looking at the void in the sky. P and I shared mutual admiration even when it was alliance versus allegiance I always tried to be the voice of reason. I didn't like how he spoke of people in his book even though he spoke highly of me in the book I just didn't understand his consequential reasoning for how he spoke of others. In hindsight I guess that's what defined P. He always did something that made us question "why the f*** he did that" but he always ascended from the treacherous waters he willingly dived in. "I regret that I won't see him again in this life but I have so many memories and so much appreciation for what he has done for me directly and indirectly. Some of my most memorable features were with P. He inspired me and never had to hear my verse to try to outshine me. He just did his verse and the rest, as they say, is history. "Right now is the time for everyone to be there for Prodigy's family and be the support that keeps Havoc sustained. Because no one can imagine what he is going through right now we all knew and loved P but it was Havoc who introduced us all to him. Lastly, love him or hate him you will never replace him for he was the HNIC".
