Guns N' Roses To Play Rare Intimate One Off Show

The special show will be by invitation only for subscribers to the SiriusXM radio service and will be broadcasted live on the forthcoming Guns N' Roses Radio as well as on the Howard Stern Channel (101).

The satellite radio service will be launching the limited run GNR channel on July 13th to celebrate the kick off the next Not In This Lifetime Tour leg of North America. The station will run until July 22nd and will feature studio, live and rare tracks from the band, as well cuts artists that had an influence on them.

SiriusXM advises that people who have subscribed to the service since June 7, 2017 can enter for the chance to win a trip to New York City to attend the show (2 tickets) including airfare and hotel stay. Find more details here.