King King Launching Fall Tour In Support Of New Album

The outing is billed as the band's biggest UK tour to date and is scheduled to kick off on October 14th in Bath at the Forum and will conclude on October 20th in Edinburgh at the Queen's Hall.

Frontman and guitarist Alan Nimmo had the following to say about the new album, "Exile & Grace definitely has a rockier feel and sound to it. We are following our influences from the Classic Rock genre, Bad Company, Whitesnake and Thunder.

"We really set out to challenge ourselves with this album. We've stepped up the quality of songwriting and pushed ourselves physically in both performance and delivery!"

King King Exile & Grace Uk Tour Dates

Bath, Forum Saturday 14 October

Birmingham, Town Hall Tuesday 17 October

London Shepherd's Bush Empire Wednesday 18 October

Sheffield, Leadmill Thursday 19 October

Edinburgh Queen's Hall Friday 20 October