Metallica Can Still Fall Apart At Any Moment Says Hetfield

They have been known to travel in separate buses, spend most of their free time away from one another and sometimes argue when they're together. "The band can still pretty much fall apart at any moment," frontman James Hetfield admitted in a new interview with Rolling Stone. "But we don't want that. We know too much now. It's come with time and growing up together, going through tons of s— together and possibly maturing" .

Hetfield added that over time the members have learned how to instantly infuriate one another, but these days they try to avoid going there. 'We know where all the nuclear buttons are with each other, but we don't push 'em," he said. "We love what we do, and we want to keep it going." Read more here.