Paramore Perform Cover Drake's 'Passionfruit'

According to Radio.com, the band had delivered an excellent rendition of Fleetwood Mac's classic "Everywhere" last week at a Dublin show. And on Monday they changed genres with a performance of a Drake track.

The group decided to cover Drake's More Life highlight "Passionfruit" during a live in-studio session for BBC 1. Singer Hayley Williams even threaded in a bit of Drizzy's 2013 hit "Hold On, We're Going Home" at the end. Watch Paramore's "Passionfruit" cover here.