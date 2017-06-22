|
Paramore Perform Cover Drake's 'Passionfruit'
.
Paramore continue to surprise fans with unexpected performances of cover songs while they tour across the pond in support of their latest album "After Laughter", which was released last month. According to Radio.com, the band had delivered an excellent rendition of Fleetwood Mac's classic "Everywhere" last week at a Dublin show. And on Monday they changed genres with a performance of a Drake track. The group decided to cover Drake's More Life highlight "Passionfruit" during a live in-studio session for BBC 1. Singer Hayley Williams even threaded in a bit of Drizzy's 2013 hit "Hold On, We're Going Home" at the end. Watch Paramore's "Passionfruit" cover here.
